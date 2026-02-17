Disney reportedly aiming for bigger, bolder Villains Land at Magic Kingdom

The Brief Walt Disney World is reportedly reworking plans for a bigger, bolder "Villains Land" at Magic Kingdom. CEO Josh D'Amaro is said to be pushing for a standout addition that guests will "love," not just "like." The move comes as Disney faces growing competition from Epic Universe.



Inside Walt Disney World, the parks may be known for princesses, but company leaders are now turning their focus to the bad guys.

Plans for a new "Villains Land" at Magic Kingdom are reportedly getting a significant upgrade, with theme park insiders saying the project is being reimagined to be bigger and bolder.

What we know:

Len Testa, co-author of The Unofficial Guides and president of TouringPlans.com, said the team behind the project was instructed earlier this year to revisit its plans for rides, shows, attractions and restaurants.

"The team working on Villains Land for Magic Kingdom … was told earlier this year to rethink the plans that they had around rides, shows, attractions and restaurants that they’re building in that land," Testa said. "Essentially the instructions were think bigger and think bolder."

The push is attributed to Josh D'Amaro, who rose to chief executive after previously serving as head of Disney’s parks division. Testa said D’Amaro may see the new land as a defining addition to Magic Kingdom during his tenure.

Villains land coming to Disneyworld's Magic Kingdom (Credit: Disney)

"He’s going to get one chance to add one land to the Magic Kingdom during his tenure as CEO," Testa said. "I’m sure he wants to make sure he gets that absolutely right."

Testa pointed to recent comments D’Amaro made about Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, saying the CEO acknowledged that while guests "like" the attraction, they may not "love" it.

"Josh knows that he doesn’t want to spend $60 billion and get to ‘like,’" Testa said, referencing Disney’s broader investment plans. "He wants to spend $60 billion and get to ‘love.’"

The stakes are high as Disney faces increasing competition from Universal Orlando Resort, which is preparing to open its new Epic Universe park.

What we don't know:

Disney has not officially released new details about Villains Land and did not respond to a request for comment.