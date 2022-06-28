These new Florida laws go into effect on Friday

On Friday, dozens of new laws will take effect in Florida kicking off the month of July. The laws cover a range of topics from school safety to smoking on the beach.

THE FLORIDA CLEAN AIR ACT

This means smoking will no longer be allowed on Florida beaches. Local governments can restrict smoking on public beaches and in parks. That also goes for littering: You could face a strict fine for tossing a cigarette butt on the beach.

Environmental experts say this will help not only the health of people but sea life too.

K-12 EDUCATION

A new K through 12 law concerning controversial books also goes into effect on Friday.

The law requires school districts to have a procedure in place that allows parents to see all of the books in the library and classroom. The law also gives parents the opportunity to review all books and set curriculum standards.

Besides books, the law creates a 12-year term limit for school board members.

MIYA'S LAW

The new law will require apartment landlords to conduct background checks on employees, a response to the September murder of a Valencia College student. Criminal and sexual-offender background checks will be required for apartment-complex employees. Also, tenants will have to be given 24 hours’ notice before workers can enter apartments.

The measure was crafted after the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano, who was found dead a week after she went missing from her Orlando apartment.

MILK BANK LAW

This will make it possible for low-income mothers to have access to free donated breast milk. The bill authorizes the Agency for Health Care Administration to pay for donor milk to distribute to families on Medicaid if they want it.

LOUD CAR MUSIC

HB 1435 will allow officers to give a ticket to drivers who are playing music so loud that it can be heard 25-feet from the vehicle. The bill specifically mentions car music playing too loudly near churches, schools, or hospitals.

NEW STATE DESSERT

The battle over dessert will finally be over! On Friday, strawberry shortcake will be the official Florida state dessert. That’s leaving a sour taste in the mouths of people who have loved key lime pie all these years. However, key lime is the state's official pie.

