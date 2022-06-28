Florida pastor exposes self at Starbucks in Kissimmee, deputies say

article

A Central Florida pastor is accused of exposing himself at a Starbucks in Kissimmee.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, on May 9, they received a call about a man who had exposed himself while masturbating on the patio of the Starbucks at 1041 W. Osceola Parkway. Detectives identified the person as Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon, who reportedly had similar charges that occurred at the same location in the past.

On June 27, detectives with the Special Victims Unit found probable cause to charge Muniz-Colon, deputies said. He was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail. He has reportedly since bonded out.

Detectives said Muniz-Colon is a pastor in Kissimmee and teaches online Ministry classes.



Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents is asked to call the sheriff's office.

