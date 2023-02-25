Hurricane names 2023: Watch for these during the upcoming Atlantic season

article

It might be hard to believe, but we are less than 100 days away from the start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

There are 21 names on the list of Atlantic storm names in 2023, and some may look familiar. That's because storm names rotate every 6 years, which means some of this year's names are being repeated from the 2017 list. When a storm name is not repeated, it's typically because the storm was so destructive and/or deadly that the World Meteorological Organization votes to retire that name from future use.

Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate from 2017 are not on the 2023 list because they were retired.

What are the storm names for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season?

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

With the Atlantic hurricane season starting on June 1, now is the perfect time to prepare you and your family.

Preparing for a hurricane or tropical storm before the season begins will ensure you have plenty of time to gather supplies and stock up on other resources before a storm sets its sights on your location.

First, determine what kind of risks you face in the event of a landfalling hurricane or tropical storm. Are you in an evacuation zone? Do you have somewhere to go if you’re told to leave?

It would be best to keep that in mind when creating a hurricane preparation plan.

