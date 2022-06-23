'The Black Phone,' 'Freaky' house coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

article

"The Horrors of Blumhouse" is coming to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights this year featuring a new house based on the supernatural thriller The Black Phone and the horror-comedy Freaky.

The terrifying maze will serve guests a double dose of terror when the annual event kicks off in September.

In The Black Phone part of the house, guests will come face to face with The Grabber, a demented magician best known for his sinister trick of making people disappear – permanently.

"Guests will find themselves trapped in his ‘fun’ house where the sound of ghostly voices whisper hints on how to escape, but guests must tread carefully to outwit and outrun The Grabber’s twisted magic," Universal explained in a press release.

RELATED: Halloween Horror Nights 2022: Michael Myers returns to terrorize guests at Universal Orlando

Freaky will have guests trying to outrun serial killer "The Butcher" who has switched bodies with a high school girl after being cursed by The La Dola Dagger, an ancient Aztec blade, according to the theme park.

"Guests will learn firsthand that looks can be deceiving as they encounter the sweet-looking teen who is actually ‘The Butcher’ – and she is determined to hunt for their next victims."

"The Horrors of Blumhouse" is the third of 10 haunted houses to be announced for Universal Orlando's event. A house based on the Halloween films and "Universal Monsters: Legends Collide" – which will feature The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy – are also part of this year's scary lineup.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 2 and will run select nights through Oct. 31.

Tickets for the event, as well as Express Passes, are on sale now. You can find them on the Universal Orlando website.



