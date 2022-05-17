Halloween Horror Nights 2022: Dracula, Wolf Man, Mummy to unite for 1st time at Universal Orlando

article

It looks like Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort will be a monster of a good time!

The theme park resort officially revealed the first house for this year's premiere Halloween event, featuring The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy. This will be the first time ever the classic horror icons come together in the all-new "Universal Monsters: Legends Collide" haunted house.

"These infamous classic monsters invite guests to join them in an epic battle beginning this September," Universal announced in a press release on Tuesday. "Inspired by the event’s previous Universal Monsters attractions, this year’s unique experience resurrects the monstrous triple threat of The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy for one harrowing haunted house."

In this original maze, guests will be transported to the 19th century with the trio of monsters seeking one thing: The Amulet of Ra.

"The Wolf Man believes this ancient relic contains the power to finally lift his dreaded curse, while Dracula and The Mummy have nefarious plans to use it to bring humankind to its knees. With the full moon on the rise and a race against time, guests find themselves entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying titans - and only one will survive."

"Universal Monsters: Legends Collide" is the first of 10 haunted houses to be announced. More houses, scare zones, and frighteningly delicious food items will be revealed in the coming months.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 2 and will run select nights through Oct. 31.

Tickets for the event, as well as Express Passes, are on sale now. You can find them on the Universal Orlando website.