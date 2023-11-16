Thanksgiving Day Weather Outlook: Central Florida and across the country

Thanksgiving is a week away and people will be traveling near and far to visit family and friends. You may be wondering what the weather will be like.

Forecast models are hinting at weather moving across the country for travelers early next week, through Thanksgiving Day. What does that mean for where you are heading?

Central Florida Thanksgiving forecast

If you are traveling to central Florida this weekend, the weather looks great! Dry skies with temperatures in the upper-70s. We are monitoring a cold front that will be making its way across the South next week.

The latest forecast models are in disagreement on the exact timing, but what they both have in common is dry weather for Thanksgiving Day! One model shows the rain arriving on Tuesday and the other has it arriving on Wednesday. Severe weather looks unlikely at this time.

As always, the models continue to update and we will bring you the latest updates.

Temperatures remain warm (above seasonal) to start your Thanksgiving week in central Florida. Highs will likely range in the upper-70s to low-80s through Tuesday. Thanksgiving Day will feature highs near 70 degrees.

That means if you wanted to have Thanksgiving dinner outside, as of now, you should be good to go.

Western U.S. Thanksgiving forecast

A storm system will be moving into California and the Pacific Northwest on Sunday/ Monday with heavy rain and mountain snow.

If it holds and moves south over the Rockies, we could see issues on roads. Thanksgiving Day could feature mountain snow in the northern tier, elsewhere looks to remain dry.

Southwestern U.S. Thanksgiving forecast

The weather looks great during Thanksgiving week across the southwest. Rain chances look very unlikely. Temperature throughout the week will be above normal for this time of year.

Midwest Thanksgiving forecast

A storm system is expected to move south out of Canada next Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest forecast models have rain and snow in the Great Lakes region, in the form of lake-effect snow.

The system will move to the east by Thanksgiving Day. A blast of cooler air will also arrive next week, temperatures are set to be at or below normal.

Northeast Thanksgiving forecast

The northeast looks to have wet weather for travelers on Tuesday and Wednesday as a system makes its way toward the Atlantic.

Rain, gusty winds, and snow are possible for travelers. Temperatures across the East Coast of the U.S. look to be below seasonal all of Thanksgiving week.

Southeast Thanksgiving forecast

The southeastern U.S. will see a cold front sweep across the region by early Thanksgiving week.

Rain chances will likely decrease by Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day.

Cool temperatures and dry skies are expected across the Deep South on Thanksgiving.

These forecasts are based on the latest model activity.

We could see some changes as we get closer to Thanksgiving. The FOX 35 Storm team will continue to bring you the latest updates.