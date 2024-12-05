Thanksgiving Day standoff: Suspect fired over 700 rounds, Volusia County sheriff says

A deadly Thanksgiving Day standoff at Kingston Shores Condos in Ormond Beach was more violent than investigators initially believed, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood revealed Thursday.

Joseph DiFusco, the suspect, fired more than 700 rounds during the five-hour standoff, far exceeding the 200 shots initially reported. DiFusco used two Tommy guns — one fully automatic — a handgun, and a shotgun, Chitwood said.

The sheriff added that investigators were still counting the ammunition that was not fired by DiFusco.

DiFusco, a convicted felon with prior arrests on gun charges, was killed by a sniper after hours of negotiations failed. The sheriff said the community narrowly escaped disaster.

"We’re all lucky. Neighbors are lucky. God was on our side that day," Chitwood said.

Paul Hicks, who lives in the unit next to the standoff, described the terrifying experience.

MORE STORIES:

"Normally I’m a strong person, but [I was] in full fear of my life for the first time in my life," Hicks said. Initially mistaking the gunfire for nearby hunting, he only realized the gravity of the situation when SWAT officers arrived at his door.

Chitwood confirmed DiFusco was a military veteran who had stopped seeking treatment for mental health issues. Hicks, whose brother struggled with mental health after serving in the Korean War, expressed empathy for DiFusco despite the trauma.

"I have no animosity towards Joseph. He was a very ill man. I feel sorry for you," Hicks said, recalling a conversation with DiFusco’s wife after the standoff ended.

Authorities are investigating how DiFusco acquired the firearms, especially the Tommy guns, which are difficult to obtain. The four guns found at the scene have been turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: