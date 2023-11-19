Thanksgiving Day: Orlando restaurants that will be open

article

Thinking of skipping the long, laborious hours required for making Thanksgiving dinner this year? If you're in Orlando you are in luck because dozens of restaurants will be open.

Whether you just don't want to cook or you are taking a family vacation – or solo trip – to Orlando there are plenty of options for dining on turkey day.

These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving in Orlando

STK -Orlando

The Boathouse

The Boheme at Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando

Ruth's Chris Steak House Winter Park

The Capital Grille - Millenia, Orlando

Cafe-Boutique PIANO

Salt & the Cellar by Akira Back

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant on I-Drive

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse Orlando

Fleming's Steakhouse - Winter Park

Raglan Road Irish Pub

Mia's Italian Kitchen

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant - Waterford Lakes

BoVine Steakhouse

310 Lakeside

Solita Tacos & Margaritas

Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse

Brio Italian Grille - Millenia

Morton's The Steakhouse

blu on the Avenue

A Land Remembered at Rosen Shingle Creek

Canvas Restaurant and Market

The Bridge

Nami

Adega Gaucha

Sugar Factory

Fiorenzo Italian Steakhouse

Benihana

Big Fin Seafood Kitchen

Oceanaire Seafood Room

Buca di Beppo

Chima Steakhouse

AJ CHOCOLATE HOUSE

Vines Grille and Wine Bar

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Slate

Mrs. Potato Restaurant

Vincenzo Cucina Italiana

Shogun Restaurant

BoiBrazil Churrascaria

Check out the full list on Open Table.

When is it time to start thawing my turkey?

Perhaps you do actually want to cook but you forgot the secret ingredient to grandma's mac and cheese. There will be some grocery stores open on Thanksgiving Day in Florida.

Stores such as Whole Foods and Sprouts will be open while Walmart, Target, and Publix will remain closed.