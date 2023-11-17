When is it time to start thawing my turkey?

article

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and depending on the size of the bird sitting in your freezer – it may be time to start thawing it out.

When it comes to thawing out a turkey, there are some safe practices to follow to avoid unnecessary bacteria growth that can wreak havoc on your stomach on Thanksgiving Day.

What is the best way to thaw a turkey?

There are three safe ways to thaw food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture: in the refrigerator, in cold water,r and in the microwave.

If you are planning to thaw your turkey in the refrigerator, you will want to allow 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds in a refrigerator set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

You will want to place the turkey in a container to prevent the juices from dripping on other foods.

Refrigerator thawing times for a whole turkey:

4 to 12 pounds – 1 to 3 days

12 to 16 pounds – 3 to 4 days

16 to 20 pounds – 4 to 5 days

20 to 24 pounds – 5 to 6 days

If you thaw your turkey in cold water, you want to allow 30 minutes per pound – so be sure the turkey is in a leak-proof plastic bag to prevent cross-contamination and to prevent the turkey from absorbing water.

Submerge the wrapped turkey in cold tap water. Change the water every 30 minutes until the turkey is thawed. Cook the turkey immediately after it is thawed.

Cold water thawing times for turkey:

4 to 12 pounds — 2 to 6 hours

12 to 16 pounds — 6 to 8 hours

16 to 20 pounds — 8 to 10 hours

20 to 24 pounds — 10 to 12 hours

If your turkey is small enough to fit into a microwave, follow the microwave's manufacturer's instructions when defrosting a turkey. You should plan to cook it immediately after thawing because some areas of the food may become warm and begin to cook during microwaving.

According to the FSIS, holding partially cooked food is not recommenced since any bacteria present wouldn't have been destroyed.