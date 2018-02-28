Texting while driving ban faces opposition from lawmaker

article

A Florida lawmaker has put the brakes on a texting while driving ban.

The head of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Rob Bradley, has refused to give the bill a hearing. He is concerned that the ban will allow police to view people's cellphones and could lead to racial profiling.

The bill has been changed to require officers to track the ethnicity of people they pull over. Drivers can now decline the search -- requiring a search warrant.

The bill is ready for an upcoming house vote tomorrow, but it needs to pass a 4th Senate Committee -- Bradley's. Without his support, the chances of the bill passing this year are slim