Term limits sought for Florida county commissioners

A House Republican on Thursday proposed a constitutional amendment that would impose eight-year term limits on county commissioners.

Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, filed the proposal (HJR 19) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January. If approved by the Legislature, the proposal would go on the November 2024 ballot, where it would need 60 percent approval from voters to pass.

The state Constitution addresses the structure of county commissions and four-year terms for commissioners but does not place limits on terms. State lawmakers, the governor, and state Cabinet members have eight-year term limits.

Also, the Legislature this year approved imposing eight-year term limits on school board members, down from previous 12-year limits.