Temporary WB I-4 left exit ramp to Colonial Drive closing permanently

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is permanently closing the temporary left exit from westbound Interstate 4 (I-4) to Colonial Drive (State Road 50) as soon as 10 p.m. Friday, March 27.

Access to downtown Orlando will shift to the westbound I-4 exit for Ivanhoe Boulevard (Exit 84B) while reconstruction of the Colonial Drive interchange continues. After exiting to Ivanhoe Boulevard, drivers will turn left onto Ivanhoe Boulevard then turn right onto Legion Place/Orange Avenue and continue to Colonial Drive and downtown Orlando.

Closing the temporary left exit ramp, which opened to traffic December 2019, provides space for crews to continue reconstructing permanent I-4 lanes in the median. Closing the ramp also allows for the elimination of a traffic signal at the intersection of the ramp with Ivanhoe Boulevard, improving traffic flow under the interstate. A second left turn lane will be added to the newly constructed westbound I-4 exit to Ivanhoe Boulevard to help handle the additional vehicles that traveled the underutilized temporary left exit.

Work at the Colonial Drive interchange is focused on building new westbound I-4 lanes. The project team anticipates opening new westbound general use lanes and the new westbound I-4 exit at Colonial Drive as soon as summer 2020.

Information provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.