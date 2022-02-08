Expand / Collapse search

Teenager shot dead in Orlando, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5:18AM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed on Monday night. 

According to officials, officers responded to a shooting call around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Sunset Drive. A victim in their late teens was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. 

No other information has been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

