Teenager shot dead in Orlando, police say

article

Orlando police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed on Monday night.

According to officials, officers responded to a shooting call around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Sunset Drive. A victim in their late teens was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

