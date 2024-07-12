Teen with suspected gang ties shot, killed by Orange County deputy at 7-Eleven, sheriff says

A teenager with suspected gang ties was shot and killed by deputies inside an Oak Ridge 7-Eleven on Friday afternoon, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

The incident happened just after noon in the area of West Oak Ridge Road and Kingsgate Drive.

The sheriff's office's Gang Enforcement Unit was conducting surveillance on a suspected "gang house" when they observed a man leaving and heading toward 7-Eleven on a scooter with a gun, Sheriff Mina said. The gang unit officers contacted deputies, who tried to make contact with the suspect – identified as a white male who appeared to be 19-years-old – at the gas station.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting at a 7-Eleven in Oak Ridge on July 12, 2024.

Inside the 7-Eleven, deputies tried to speak with the subject but he turned away, Sheriff Mina said. When the man noticed another deputy, he then turned back around and allegedly appeared to grab his handgun, a Glock with an extended magazine.

Deputies told him to stop at least four times, and he didn't obey their commands. That's when one of the deputies fired a shot at the teenager, who then fell to the ground, Sheriff Mina said. A brief struggle for the gun followed, and the teen was shot again.

The deputies tried to render first aid to the suspect, but he died from his injuries, the sheriff said.

"Any time a subject carries a gun into a 7-Eleven and then doesn't follow the instructions of law enforcement, there's always a risk," Sheriff Mina told reporters on Friday afternoon. "I commend our deputies. They're out there doing their job, trying to combat violent crime, trying to get guns off the streets. It's unfortunate the person didn't listen to law enforcement."

Sheriff Mina said it does not appear that the teen fired his weapon.

No deputies were injured in this incident.

The gun was found and recovered from the scene.

"He's about 19 years old and it's unfortunate that our young people are involved in this type of activity and carrying guns and hanging out with known gang members," Sheriff Mina said. "This is just a problem we have nationwide with young people involved in guns and violence."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting, which is standard protocol. When they submit their findings to the State Attorney's Office, the Orange County Sheriff's Office will then conduct its own internal investigation.