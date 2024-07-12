Man shoots, kills childhood friend at Florida storage unit, 6 months after being released from prison

A man who shot and killed his childhood friend less than six months after being released from prison was sentenced to death, a Florida judge ruled.

Julio Rivera was sentenced to death by a Volusia County judge after being found guilty of murdering his childhood friend Roberto Ovalle.

In December 2019, Ovalle rented a storage unit he had allowed Riviera to occupy. When Ovalle visited his friend at the DeBary unit on Dec. 8, Riveria shot him in the back of the head because he felt disrespected, deputies said.

Ovalle's girlfriend witnessed the shooting and was followed by Riviera when she fled. He told her he'd protect her and her children, deputies said. When she got home, she ran inside, locked the door and called 911.

Julio Riviera is accused of shooting and killing his childhood bestfriend inside a Florida storage unit | Credit: Volusia County Jail

When deputies arrived at the scene, Riviera eventually showed up and was detained.

During a jail call, Riviera was recorded admitting to being the shooter.

Six months before the deadly shooting, Riviera was released from prison in New York for a robbery and murder conviction. After his release, he moved to Florida.