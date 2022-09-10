Teen shot, killed in Orlando, police say

article

A teenager was shot and killed in the area of Domi-Fitch Court Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to the area shortly before 11 p.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots and saw a vehicle parked on Domino Court.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where police said he died of his injuries.

Police said the source of the gunfire that struck and killed him as well as information regarding a suspect is unknown at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call the police department at 321-235-1000 or contact Crimeline anonymously by calling 1-800-423-TIPS(8477) or text **8477.