Florida man, 73, arrested for pulling military-style knife on child riding bicycle: police

A man was taken to jail after he allegedly pulled a knife on a child who was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in Winter Springs.

Richard Shafer, 73, of Winter Springs, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

On Monday afternoon, the Winter Spring Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the area of Tuskawilla Road and Winter Springs Boulevard. According to dispatchers, the call was about a man who had pointed a knife at a child.

Police spoke with the child at his home. He told police he was riding his bicycle home when he was stopped by a man, later identified as Shafer, who pointed a military-style knife at him for riding his bicycle on the sidewalk and not in the bike lane, officials said.

The child, who was visibly scared, said he apologized to the man and rode his bicycle home, the police report stated.

Police found Shafer in the area and placed him under arrest. He was armed with a gun and a knife, similar to the knife the child had described.

Officers said Shafer admitted he was upset that the child was not riding his bicycle in the bike lane and pointed the knife towards the child because he believed his life was in danger due to his age.

He said the child was reportedly riding the bike "right at me," the report stated.