Teen killed in double shooting in Bunnell, Flagler County deputies say

A teenager died after being shot in Bunnell Tuesday night, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives began an investigation after someone called 911 just after 10 p.m. to report hearing gunshots near the intersection of South Pine Street and East Booe Street.

When deputies arrived in the area, they found two people who had been shot. Both were taken to a local hospital where one died of their injuries. FCSO identified him as 16-year-old Keymarion Hall.

The other person shot was later released from the hospital, deputies said.

Information regarding a suspect has not been released at this time.

"This appears to be a focused incident," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Our investigators have worked throughout the night and I ask anyone with information to call us."

If you have any information regarding the deadly shooting, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office by calling 386-313-4911, or by email at TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS, where you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.