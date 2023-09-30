Teen injured in accidental shooting in Volusia County, deputies say

article

Deputies said a 17-year-old was injured following an accidental shooting in Deltona Saturday night.

The shooting happened at a park around 6:15 p.m. when four teens were in a car handling one gun.

Deputies said the teens were in a car at Three Island Nature Park off Brewster Drive.

The victim is in stable condition in the hospital. The shooter left the park but was located and interviewed by deputies.

Charges are pending.