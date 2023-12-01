Teen found shot dead on Florida sidewalk, deputies say

A teenager who had been shot was found dead on a sidewalk in unincorporated Oviedo late Thursday night, authorities said.

Seminole County deputies responded near the Mystic Cove apartments on Mystic Lake Drive around 11:45 p.m. for a reported shooting and found the 18-year-old man dead.

No suspect is in custody. Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident, not a random act of violence.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477) or text to **TIPS (8477), or call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at (407) 665-6650.