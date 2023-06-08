A teenager was found dead by a resident in a wooded area of Marion County Wednesday evening.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to the area of NW 43rd St. in Ocala after a resident reported finding a body in the woods.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot and killed. Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

The sheriff's office is calling on the community for help solving the case.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between Monday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 7, or may have information about the murder, is asked to call authorities at 352-732-9111. Residents can also remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-732-STOP and referencing 23-33 in your tip.