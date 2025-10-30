Teen found, arrested in connection to Marion County homecoming party shooting

The Brief The Marion County Sheriff's office arrested a teen boy in connection to a Sept. 27 shooting. Officials reported one person was shot. The shooting took place at a Forest High School homecoming bonfire, the sheriff's office said.



Troopers arrested a teen they say attended a high school homecoming bonfire last month in Marion County and shot at a person in attendance.

What we know:

The Marion County Sheriff's office arrested a 17-year-old male after identifying him in connection to a shooting that took place on Sept. 27.

FOX 35 is not naming the teen or showing his mug shot due to his age.

The backstory:

On Sept. 27, several people attended a bonfire for Forest High School's homecoming when a physical fight started and the suspect pulled out a gun, firing multiple shots at a person attending the party, the sheriff's office said.

Following the shooting, officials reached out to the public to learn more information about the alleged shooter.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release preliminary charges in relation to his arrest.