Teen found, arrested in connection to Marion County homecoming party shooting
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers arrested a teen they say attended a high school homecoming bonfire last month in Marion County and shot at a person in attendance.
What we know:
The Marion County Sheriff's office arrested a 17-year-old male after identifying him in connection to a shooting that took place on Sept. 27.
FOX 35 is not naming the teen or showing his mug shot due to his age.
The backstory:
On Sept. 27, several people attended a bonfire for Forest High School's homecoming when a physical fight started and the suspect pulled out a gun, firing multiple shots at a person attending the party, the sheriff's office said.
Following the shooting, officials reached out to the public to learn more information about the alleged shooter.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office did not release preliminary charges in relation to his arrest.
The Source: Information in this story was sourced from a Marion County Sheriff's office Facebook post and previous reporting.