Person wanted for pulling gun, shooting at Marion County homecoming bonfire, party: Deputies

The Brief Marion County deputies need help identifying someone accused of firing gunshots at a homecoming bonfire. The incident happened on Sept. 27 at a bonfire celebrating Forest High School's homecoming. Contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 353-368-STOP or 352-368-7867.



Do you recognize this person?

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting that happened during a homecoming party and bonfire on Sept. 27, 2025 and is asking for the public's help identifying a potential suspect.

MCSO released a photo of the suspected shooter on Friday, Oct. 3.

Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office

What we know:

On Sept. 27, several people attended a party and bonfire to celebrate Forest High School's homecoming, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. At some point, there was a physical fight and the unknown person in the photo reportedly pulled out a handgun and "fired multiple shots" at another person at the party.

Deputies said remarkably that the other person was not hit.

Multiple people witnessed the incident, even capturing some of it on video camera, but no one was able to identify the suspected shooter, deputies said.

What you can do:

If you know who the person is, contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867. Tips can also be submitted at https://www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.