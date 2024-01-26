Expand / Collapse search

'He's a great kid': Palm Bay teen recovering after uncle allegedly kills 3 family members inside apartment

Brevard County
Palm Bay student fighting for his life

A 15-year-old teen was shot during a triple murder in Palm Bay. The alleged shooter was his own uncle.

Melbourne, Fla. - The 15-year-old injured in a deadly shooting in Palm Bay continues to recover. 

"He's a great kid, very funny, great student in school, good friend to others," said Kara Morrison, Co-Athletic Director at Wade Christian Academy. 

That's why it's hard for those who know and love Kamauri Curry to comprehend that he's in the fight for his life.

Current and former school leaders who work with the teen say he is still in critical condition after being shot in the head.

"Been in touch with dad through texts and calls. Not 100% sure about the prognosis. Doctors say they're waiting on swelling to come down," said Kathryn Maddox, Family Friend and Mentor.

No bond for man accused of killing 3, injuring 2

A Florida man accused of killing three of his own family members and shooting two others inside a Palm Bay apartment complex over the weekend faced a judge on Monday. Tashaen Taylor faces three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The horror unfolded after Palm Bay police say 26-year-old Tashawn Taylor shot and killed three family members at a home and injured two others.

Kathryn Maddox is a close family friend and mentors the teen. She says Kamauri was struck in the head as he tried to duck for cover.

"Anybody to read what happened. What he saw - anybody, doesn't matter - shocking that someone would have to go through that," said Maddox. 

Maddox says her family knows Kamauri as an honor student and basketball star at school. So every hospital visit this week has included a prayer that he comes home and is back in action soon. 

"Put hands on him and pray for him. Pray for the full recovery," said Maddox, "Get back to doing what he loves and being a kid again." 

Maddox says Kamauri is receiving treatment and recovering at a hospital in Orlando. To help with medical expenses, she's started a Go Fund Me with permission from his dad to help the family. 

Fundraiser by Katie Maddox : Kamauri's road to recovery (gofundme.com)


 