Technical issues delay Sarah Boone hearing amid chaotic court proceedings
ORLANDO, Fla. - A chaotic day unfolded in court as multiple technical issues delayed the latest hearing in the case of Sarah Boone, who is accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase and leaving him to die.
Boone remained silent in the courtroom while the judge attempted to address trial case management issues with the state and her new attorney, James Owens. However, Owens encountered several difficulties with the video call, leading to a confusing exchange.
"Judge?" Owens repeatedly asked, prompting the judge, Kraynick, to respond, "Yes sir, we can hear you."
The back-and-forth lasted nearly five minutes before further disruptions occurred, including an unrelated case where a party failed to mute their microphone. Additional technical problems involving Boone’s attorney followed.
During the hearing, Boone was seen smirking and smiling as the state requested a ruling on a motion. Despite the interruptions, the judge managed to schedule outstanding deposition dates for early next week.
Boone’s trial is set to begin on October 7.
