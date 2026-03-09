1 dead, bystander injured in shooting outside Daytona Beach nightclub during Bike Week

The Brief A man was killed, and a bystander injured in a shooting outside a Daytona Beach nightclub during Bike Week. The gunfire caused panic on Pearl Street, but police say it was a targeted incident unrelated to the event. Authorities have not identified any suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact Daytona Beach police.



A man was killed, and a bystander was injured after gunfire erupted outside a nightclub in Daytona Beach during Bike Week, authorities said.

Police said the shooting happened on Pearl Street, sending hundreds of people in the area running for safety.

What we know:

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the gunfire left one man dead after he was shot in the chest. Officials said the victim was from Daytona Beach.

A woman nearby was grazed by a bullet. Police said she was treated for her injuries and is expected to recover.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two men but said it appears to be a targeted, standalone incident and not connected to Daytona Beach Bike Week.

Witnesses said the shots caused panic among crowds gathered near the nightclub. Some initially thought the loud noises were motorcycles before realizing gunfire had erupted.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any suspects and are continuing to investigate. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department.