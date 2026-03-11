Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Volusia County, FHP says

The Brief A woman was killed in a crash in Volusia County early Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Kepler Avenue and Mimosa Lane. FHP said a Ford Edge going the wrong way on Kepler Avenue collided with a Honda Civic.



A 27-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened early Wednesday on Kepler Avenue and Mimosa Lane.

According to the FHP report, a Ford Edge was traveling north in the southbound lane on Kepler Avenue when the front of the vehicle collided with a Honda Civic that was traveling south.

The driver of the Ford, a 33-year-old man, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center with minor injuries, according to FHP.

The woman who was driving the Honda died at the scene, FHP said.

No other details about the crash have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.