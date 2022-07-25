Tax-free holiday begins in Florida ahead of back to school

People in Central Florida are gearing up for the state's tax-free holiday.

"I'll definitely be getting some notebooks and stuff this week," said Ryan Baker, a college student studying to be a teacher.

"She goes to a daycare, so I’m going to get her one of those really nice backpacks," Nancy Acevedo is also hitting the stores for her granddaughter to return to daycare.

They say because of inflation, this tax-free holiday is especially helpful.

"Everything is going up and some people are on a limited income, and it’s very hard for them to survive paying rent, getting food on the table, and then now sending the kids to school," said Acevedo.

Starting Monday and for two weeks, ending on August 7th, the tax-free holiday includes:

Clothes and shoes that are $100 or less

Most school supplies that cost $50 or less

Learning aids like puzzles under $30

And computers $1,500 or less.

While some shoppers say they saw supply shortages over the weekend, we went to the Walmart on Rinehart Road in Sanford, and their back-to-school section was fully stocked.

Floridians are expected to save about $100 million dollars during the run of the tax-free holiday. The savings are part of an $800 million tax package signed by the governor in May.