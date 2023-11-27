Tammy Sytch: WWE star to be sentenced in Florida for deadly DUI crash

Stream Tammy Sytch sentencing below

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch is set to be sentenced Monday following a DUI crash that killed a man near Daytona Beach last year.

Sytch could face up to 26 years in prison after investigators said she crashed into another on US-1, killing 75-year-old Julian Lassiter back in March 2022.

Police said her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit when the crash happened.

Lassiter's family sued Sytch for at least $30,000 to cover medical and funeral expenses, as well as an emotional loss.

(Volusia County Sheriffs Office)

The state says Sytch had previously been convicted of DUI in Pennsylvania.

Sytch has been held in jail since last year when a judge revoked her bond.

