Suspicious driver approached boy walking to school, asked him to get into his car, Lake County deputies say

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy who was walking to his bus stop in Clermont, Florida, on Thursday, and asked him to get into his car.

The boy told deputies that the person approached him in a silver car on Thursday morning as he was walking to his bus stop – near Third Avenue and County Road 455 – knew his name, and told him to get into the vehicle. The boy refused, called his mom, and ran to a nearby home to wait for the school bus. He described the person as an older man with white hair and a white beard, wearing a black shirt.

A witness in the area was reportedly able to confirm to deputies that the vehicle was in the area, and saw the driver and student interacting before the student ran away.

LCSO shared a surveillance photo from the school bus that showed a silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101.