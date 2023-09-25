Suspension of school-of-choice scholarships at select Florida schools has parents fuming

Some parents are concerned about the future of their children’s education, now that school-of-choice scholarships have been suspended at four schools across the state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that the state would be pulling funding from four private schools that he claims have alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Lower and Upper Sagemont Preparatory Schools in Weston, Parke House Academy, and Park Maitland in Winter Park are all accused of having direct ties to the CCP. They are a part of the Spring Education group, which is operated by Primavera Holdings Limited.

At the bottom of each school website, there is a note that reads, "Spring Education Group is controlled by Primavera Holdings Limited, an investment firm (together with its affiliates) principally based in Hong Kong with operations in China, Singapore, and the United States, that is itself owned by Chinese persons residing in Hong Kong."

Earlier this year Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passed Senate Bill 846, which prohibits any school affiliated with a foreign country of concern from participating in Florida’s school choice scholarship program.

"Governor DeSantis believes Park Maitland is owned by the Chinese communist government? Prove it!" said Jason Granich, parent of a student.

Several parents say they sent their children to Park Maitland because it’s a character-building school that has rigorous coursework with play at heart.

"The school is a sweet school," said Johanna Brown, parent of former Park Maitland School students. "We really felt like it was a great place for our kids."

Granich has a first-grader at Parker Maitland School and feels the same way.

"The way that he has taught is exceptional his reading writing is off the charts," said Granich. "Park Maitland for educational purposes in my opinion is the best school in the state."

Both parents were shocked to find out that their children's school was accused of having ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

"To see this charge or alleged accusation of Chinese ties felt pretty Ludacris," said Brown.

We did some digging into Primavera and found they are the 5th largest private equity firm in Asia.

"We will not put up with any attempt to influence students with a communist ideology or allow Floridians' tax dollars to go to schools that are connected to our foreign adversaries," the governor said in a news release.

Brown says the biggest disappointment is that the students who couldn’t otherwise afford to attend schools like Park Maitland will be impacted.

"Everybody suffers because having diverse socioeconomic backgrounds in children from different towns and areas and to be able to go to school together make our communities stronger and better," Brown added.

The Florida Department of Education says they reached out to the schools on September 22nd, and that they have 15 days to appeal the decision.