Suspects sought after shooting at Lake Nona shopping center leaves one person injured

Orange County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three suspects after a shooting Thursday afternoon in a Lake Nona shopping center.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a dispute between two drivers led to the shooting that left one person injured and damaged a business in the Cornerstone at Lake Hart shopping center off Narcoosee Road.

Deputies said they responded to a 911 call regarding “shots fired” around 3 p.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, there was a Honda sedan wrecked in the median of Narcoossee Road near Moss Park Road. Deputies entered the 7-Eleven convenience store directly across from the wreckage, where they located two suspects in a bathroom. One of the men was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from a gunshot wound; the other was taken into custody.

"We're working in conjunction with the Orlando Police Department -- being that jurisdictional wise, we're very close -- and we just want to make sure we get everything covered for the safety of the public," Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Christian Marrero.

Investigators said they are looking for a third person from the Honda and they are looking for other suspects believed to be in the other vehicle involved in the shooting. Deputies believe there were three vehicles involved in the shooting.

Most of the shops at the Cornerstone at Lake Hart shopping center were blocked off with crime scene tape and closed to the public on Thursday afternoon. Damage could be seen to a window at Giovanni's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria. Deputies said a stray bullet shattered the window, but no one inside the restaurant was injured.

“The bullet hit the top of our window and went into the wall. Luckily nobody was in that area of the restaurant and everybody is ok,” said Roberto Niccojjaj, a Giovanni’s employee. Crews boarded up the window until replacement glass can be installed.

If you know anything that can help deputies identify and track down the suspects involved in the shooting call CrimeLine at 800-423-TIPS.