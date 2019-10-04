Suspects arrested after teen is carjacked at high school

Authorities say a high school student was walking to his vehicle at Seminole High School, when two men offered to sell him drugs. When the teenager declined, he was allegedly carjacked right in the parking lot.

"One of them grabbed a knife in his pocket door," says Sanford Police spokesperson BiancaGillett. "They pushed him into the vehicle and ordered him to drive to another location."

Police say the suspects held a knife to the victim’s neck and forced him to drive. So he went to a gas station, where he felt safe -- one with plenty of surveillance cameras.

Gillett says, "He pulled into that gas station. There was another altercation, but he was able to exit the vehicle and go inside the gas station and ask for help."

Police arrested the suspects, Jaelin Jackson and Jordan Green, charging them with kidnapping, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon.

"They were all students at Seminole High School. There’s a little recognition by seeing them in school before, but they were unknown virtually to each other," Gillett says.

Parents say it’s concerning.

"To think another student can do that is more mind blowing on school property. Those kids should be worrying about education, not try to take somebody’s car," says Todd Mebane. "Just knowing that can happen at the school it’s wild. Especially with there kids being all around."

Police say you should always be on alert.

"Regardless of the location, as safe as you feel, there’s always the possibility that somebody with ill intention to take advantage of a possible opportunity."

The victim was shaken from the incident but only suffered minor injuries, police say.