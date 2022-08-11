Suspected DUI driver crashes into FHP patrol car in Orange County

article

A suspected DUI driver was arrested for slamming into a marked Florida Highway Patrol car early Thursday, according to troopers.

FHP said the crash happened at 2:20 a.m. on State Road 408 near State Road 417 in Orange County.

Troopers said Rodrigo Alexander Robles-Perez, 24, of Orlando, was driving a Nissan westbound on SR-408 when it slammed into the back of a trooper's patrol car.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo via Florida Highway Patrol)

In a news release, authorities said the trooper's car was parked at the time of the crash for a lane closure on SR-408 and had its emergency lights on for the lane closure.

The trooper – a 44-year-old Orlando man – has minor injuries.

Robles-Perez was reportedly not hurt in the crash. He was arrested on a charge of DUI and for not having a driver's license. Troopers said he took a breathalyzer test and blew .221 – more than two times the legal limit in Florida.