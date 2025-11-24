Suspect in deadly shooting of Indian River County deputy made 'negative' posts about sheriff's office

The Brief The man who allegedly shot and killed an Indian River County deputy had made negative social media posts about the sheriff’s office before the shooting. The suspected shooter was being evicted when he started firing at law enforcement on Friday. FDLE is investigating the shooting, and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating what led up to the incident.



A deputy has died and another was injured on Friday after a suspect opened fire as law enforcement officials were attempting to serve an eviction notice in Indian River County, according to the sheriff.

Authorities said the man who allegedly shot and killed the deputy had made negative social media posts about the sheriff’s office prior to the incident.

What we know:

Deputies were at a home in Vero Beach to serve an eviction notice to Michael Halberstam, authorities said.

While deputies were in the entryway, Halberstam grabbed a weapon and began "indiscriminately firing" at law enforcement, Sheriff Eric Flowers said in a news conference. Deputies fired back. Halberstam was also hit during the shooting.

Deputy Terri Mashkow, 47, was killed in the shooting, Flowers said. Another deputy, who was shot in the shoulder, survived and was released from the hospital.

A locksmith, who was also at the scene, died in the shooting.

Halberstam was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he later died on Saturday, according to deputies.

What the suspect said on social media

Dig deeper:

According to Sheriff Flowers, the suspect had made posts on social media about his agency. However, the suspect was not on the department’s radar as a threat.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating his posts online to try and see what led up to the shooting.

"He had been posting some negative items about the Indian River County Sheriff’s office on his Facebook page," said Sheriff Flowers.

Michael Halberstam, 37, shot at Indian River deputies when the came to his mother's residence for an eviction notice on Nov. 21. He died on Nov. 22.

A retired law enforcement expert says agencies scrub social media looking for online threats, but this suspect fell through the cracks.

"Those intelligence agents from the sheriff pretty much know who the bad guys are and who are not. Unfortunately, in this case, this individual, I think, slipped under the rug and wasn’t identified quickly enough," said former Brevard deputy, Jamie Copenhaver.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 asked the sheriff’s office if they could confirm the suspect’s Facebook page and posts but has not heard back yet. It’s unclear if any policies will change relating to eviction calls after this fatal shooting.