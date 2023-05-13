Suspect in custody after Orlando Police shut down part of West Colonial to investigate incident

Orlando Police have a suspect in custody after shutting down a stretch of West Colonial Drive early Saturday morning.

Part of Colonial Drive has reopened after being blocked in both directions between Hughey Avenue and Parramore Avenue, according to a tweet from Orlando Police posted just before 6:30 a.m

OPD Units spent the early morning hours working the incident in the 600 block of West Colonial Drive.

According to police, the domestic-related incident has been resolved, and the suspect is in custody. Police say there is no threat to the public.

The roadway reopened 7:30 a.m., according to an update tweet from police.