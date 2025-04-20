1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Downtown Orlando, police say

The Brief An-officer involved shooting has left one dead in Downtown Orlando, officials say. Authorities said they responded to a physical fight around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday outside Thrive Cocktail Lounge. Officers said they issued multiple commands for the suspect to drop the weapon, but they did not comply. In response to the perceived threat, police discharged their firearms, striking and killing the suspect.



An early-morning altercation outside Thrive Cocktail Lounge in Downtown Orlando led to an officer-involved shooting, officials say.

1 dead after officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) said they saw a physical fight break out at 13 South Orange Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said they saw a handgun fall from one of the individuals involved in the altercation. The suspect then retrieved the weapon and concealed it again.

Detectives alerted nearby patrol officers, and officers responded to the scene, where the suspect discharged a single round into the air.

Officers said they issued multiple commands for the suspect to drop the weapon, but they did not comply. In response to the perceived threat, authorities said they discharged their firearms, striking the individual.

The suspect was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials said the individual had three prior misdemeanor arrests, all related to drug offenses.

Police said no officers were injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

At this time, the name of the suspect, as well as the names of the officers, have not been released. It's currently unclear how many officers were involved in the shooting.

The FOX 35 News team has reached out to the OPD for more information.

Enhancing safety in Downtown Orlando

What they're saying:

The OPD hosted a news conference at 3:15 a.m. on Sunday to provide updates after the shooting.

Officials emphasized the department’s quick response to the incident reflects broader efforts to enhance safety in Downtown Orlando.

Over the past year, OPD said it has encountered nearly 500 firearms in the area through increased patrols, proactive policing and citizen reports.

What's next:

In accordance with department policy, officials said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting, which will be reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office. OPD will also carry out its own internal review.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

