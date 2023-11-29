Robbery suspect arrested in deadly stabbing at Tampa construction site, found with victim’s belongings: HCSO

article

A suspect has been arrest after a construction supervisor was stabbed to death while on the job at a Tampa construction site on Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 8:30 a.m., HCSO said they responded to a reported stabbing in the 9200 block of Rock Harbour Way where a new townhome construction site was located in the Easthaven Complex.

Hillsborough deputies say they found the victim with upper body trauma after arriving at the scene. Authorities said in an arrest report that the man was working downstairs in a townhome that was under construction when he was attacked and stabbed multiple times.

Co-workers told deputies that they heard the victim yelling for help after. The victim was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where he died, according to investigators.

According to HCSO, 34-year-old Ja'Quan Glymp was arrested for his involvement in the murder. He's accused of dressing like a construction worker and trying to commit a robbery when the attack happened.

Deputies said in the suspect's arrest report that there were signs of a struggle at the construction site and the victim's missing belongings were found in Glymp's vehicle when he was later pulled over by investigators, indicating a robbery took place when the victim was killed.

He's facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder while engaged in a robbery. He is being held on a bond set at half a million dollars.

Detectives said there may be more people involved and are working to identify other potential suspects in the case.

Glymp was seen on surveillance video getting out of a car with an unknown "associate." An arrest report from deputies said the two got out of the vehicle wearing orange work vests before the video cut off.

If anyone has information regarding the homicide, they are asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.