Surveillance video: Florida caretaker accused of assaulting disabled person at Palm Coast Community Center

A woman who worked with individuals with developmental disabilities is facing charges after she was caught on surveillance video reportedly hitting a disabled person left in her care, according to deputies.

Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, was arrested on a warrant on a felony charge of abuse of a disabled adult at her Putnam County home on Dec. 2, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities learned about the incident on Nov. 22 after a concerned person told them about a woman who appeared to be physically abusing a disabled man a day prior at the Palm Coast Community Center.

(Photo via Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage of the disturbing encounter between Payne and the man. Deputies said she could be seen shoving the male and striking him in the face several times.

They were able to identify Payne using advanced technology with the assistance of the FCSO’s Real Time Crime Center.

Payne was booked into the Putnam County Jail, where she was held without bond until she was moved to the Flagler County jail. She has since been released after posting a $7,500 bond.

The suspect was reportedly employed with the East Coast Habilitation Options, Inc., at the time of the incident, but was later fired after it was reported to the company.

"This supposed ‘caretaker’ clearly did not show any care or compassion while she was abusing a disabled person," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "We send our deepest sympathies to the victim and their family. I commend our Major Case detectives for quickly solving this case with initially very little information to go on."

