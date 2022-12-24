Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
14
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Freeze Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Watch
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Freeze Watch
from MON 1:00 AM EST until MON 8:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until SUN 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:48AM
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze

Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach during the chilly Florida freeze before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up.

Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.

 

Since then, it's grown into a unique and fun-filled charity event. This congregation of costumed kahunas has grown over the years to record-breaking numbers, with more than 800 "Surfing Santas" and nearly 10,000 people showing up to watch.

MORE NEWS: Secret Santa: Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets

It's also raised tens of thousands of dollars for local charities in Cocoa Beach.The event benefits the Florida Surf Museum – which is preserving the state's surfing history – and Grind For Life, a local charity benefiting people suffering from cancer.