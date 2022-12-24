'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze

It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up.

Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.





Since then, it's grown into a unique and fun-filled charity event. This congregation of costumed kahunas has grown over the years to record-breaking numbers, with more than 800 "Surfing Santas" and nearly 10,000 people showing up to watch.

It's also raised tens of thousands of dollars for local charities in Cocoa Beach.The event benefits the Florida Surf Museum – which is preserving the state's surfing history – and Grind For Life, a local charity benefiting people suffering from cancer.