Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
14
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 9:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County
Freeze Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 2:20 AM EST until FRI 9:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM EST until SAT 5:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 2:07 AM EST until SUN 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Secret Santa: Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:18AM
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando

Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets

Some drivers in Ocala who thought they were getting a traffic ticket were surprised with $100 instead by police.

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police caught some unsuspecting drivers by surprise who thought they were getting a ticket – and were instead handed $100!

The department posted heartwarming video to Facebook showing the drivers being pulled over – and their reactions as they were surprised with cash by the Secret Santa police!

One woman broke down in tears as she explained she was coming from a food bank to feed her family this holiday season.

"And I just got on dialysis and I needed gas," the woman said as she hugs the officer. "Thank you so much!"

MORE GOOD NEWS: 

Brevard sheriff announces names of new crimefighting K-9 puppies

Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when

TIMELINE: Here's when the winter storm will bring freezing temperatures to Central Florida

Ocala police said they were thrilled to spread some Christmas cheer – transforming a stressful situation into one that brought surprise and joy.

The money used was donated to the department anonymously.