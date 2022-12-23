Secret Santa: Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets

Ocala police caught some unsuspecting drivers by surprise who thought they were getting a ticket – and were instead handed $100!

The department posted heartwarming video to Facebook showing the drivers being pulled over – and their reactions as they were surprised with cash by the Secret Santa police!

One woman broke down in tears as she explained she was coming from a food bank to feed her family this holiday season.

"And I just got on dialysis and I needed gas," the woman said as she hugs the officer. "Thank you so much!"

Ocala police said they were thrilled to spread some Christmas cheer – transforming a stressful situation into one that brought surprise and joy.

The money used was donated to the department anonymously.