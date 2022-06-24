Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sparks rallies, marches in Orlando

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling sparked marches and protests across Florida. Others praised the decision with Gov. Ron DeSantis saying the state will "work to expand pro-life protections."

The decision, authored by Justice Samuel Alito and backed by the court’s conservative majority, had been expected after a draft opinion was leaked in May. It came a week before a new Florida law is scheduled to take effect that would prevent women from having abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Marching through downtown Orlando, pro-choice advocates brought signs and chanted as they spread a message of determination in the wake of the ruling.

Earlier in the night, a last-minute rally brought hundreds of people together at the Renaissance Theater. Local Democrats and abortion advocacy groups spoke to a packed crowd.

"I do this work for '17-year-old me' who had to get her abortion on her own. I didn’t know abortion funds existed. I needed to ask permission from a judge. I paid for it, and got my own attorney. I do this work so people know they are not alone. And needing an abortion is nothing to be ashamed of," said Stephanie Pineiro, with Florida Access Network.

"This is going to be a generation-long fight and we will fight. We will never be silent," Debbie Deland with the National Organization for Women.

Their message was to make a difference in November and keep fighting. Police kept a close on eye both events, which remained peaceful.

While Friday’s Supreme Court ruling reignited the political debate about abortion rights, groups such as the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops heralded it.

"Now, decision-making on abortion policy is once again in the hands of the American people and their elected officials. This is a momentous step towards establishing a more robust culture of life," the Catholic bishops said in a statement.

