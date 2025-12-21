Orlando weather: Sunshine today, warm Christmas ahead

Another warm day is upon us in Central Florida. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s for highs with a high of 78° in Orlando this afternoon. Even under a partly to mostly clear sky, a good amount of sunshine can be expected.

A weak and fading cold front will move through just before sunset. It will be a dry cold front, only bringing a slight increase in winds and a few more clouds heading into this afternoon and evening.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

A few areas of patchy dense fog is possible overnight under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will dip down into the 50s for Monday morning lows.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

This holiday week will be a warm one as temperatures soar into the 70s through Christmas. For tomorrow, a low chance (10%) of a few isolated, brief, and very light showers and sprinkles will be possible.

The best chances would be near the coast. However, a few could sneak inland before fading away. We'll dry out in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

It will be a very mild holiday with above-average highs well into the upper 70s. A few of our southernmost communities could even make a run in the low 80s.