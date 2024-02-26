Orlando sunsets won't happen before 6 p.m. again until November

The days are getting longer, Orlando!

The next time we'll see a sunset before 6 p.m. will be on Nov. 3 with the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time begins on March 10, and that's when the sun in Orlando will set at around 7:30 p.m. After that and into the summer months, the sun will set later and later each day.

The summer solstice – the longest day of the year – is set for June 20. The sun will rise at 6:28 a.m. on that day and set at 8:26 p.m.

The latest sunset of the year will be on June 30 or July 1, where it won't get dark until just before 8:30 p.m.

Why do the days get longer?

According to the National Weather Service, the sun's angle is highest before and after the summer solstice (June 30), making it the longest day of the year. The sun appears at its highest elevation with a noontime position that changes very little for several days before and after that day. The summer solstice also occurs at the moment the earth's tilt toward the sun is at a maximum.

When is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time starts March 10, 2024, and ends November 3, 2024.

Sunset times in Orlando

