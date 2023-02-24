SunRail train hits car stopped on tracks in Orlando, fire crews say

A driver was taken to the hospital after his car was hit by a SunRail train in Orlando Friday morning, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews said the accident happened near East Lancaster Road and South Orange.

There were 46 people on the SunRail train and no one was injured.

The driver of the car was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

SunRail officials and fire crews are reminding drivers not to stop on the tracks.