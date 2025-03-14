SunRail train delayed after crash in Winter Park, Florida

The Brief Police are investigating after a crash involving a SunRail train in Winter Park. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Minnesota Avenue and Denning Drive. At this time, it's unknown what led to the crash.



A SunRail train is delayed in Orange County due to a crash Friday morning.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), a SunRail train has been stopped at Minnesota Avenue and Denning Drive in Winter Park since around 7:20 a.m.

What we know:

Thirty passengers and three crew members were on board at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.

SunRail has arranged a bus route to transport passengers from the Winter Park station to Advent Health.

What we don't know:

The circumstances that led up to the crash are unknown at this time. The Winter Park Police Department is currently investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

