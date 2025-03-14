SunRail train delayed after crash in Winter Park, Florida
A SunRail train is delayed in Orange County due to a crash Friday morning.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), a SunRail train has been stopped at Minnesota Avenue and Denning Drive in Winter Park since around 7:20 a.m.
What we know:
Thirty passengers and three crew members were on board at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.
SunRail has arranged a bus route to transport passengers from the Winter Park station to Advent Health.
What we don't know:
The circumstances that led up to the crash are unknown at this time. The Winter Park Police Department is currently investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Department of Transportation on March 14, 2025.