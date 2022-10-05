SunRail to resume service to Tupperware Station Thursday; bus bridge continues for stations south

SunRail will resume regular service to the Tupperware station beginning Thursday, but the Florida Department of Transportation said it will continue using LYNX buses as a bridge to the Kissimmee and Poinciana stations. Service on the southernmost portion of the Central Florida Rail Corridor was impacted due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

The latest modified schedule may be viewed on SunRail.com. All train times between the DeBary and Tupperware stations will remain on the same schedule of operation prior to the storm. The repairs on the corridor south of the Tupperware Station are expected to take several weeks.

Regular SunRail fares apply and those with travel passes affected by this change may contact customer service to discuss options to place their pass on hold until full service resumes. Customer service hours are Monday – Friday 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and they may be contacted by phone at 1-855-724-5411 or by email to info@SunRail.com. LYNX bus service will continue to run, however, they may need to modify routes. For the latest LYNX service updates, please visit GoLynx.com or call 407-841-5969.

