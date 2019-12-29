Expand / Collapse search

Sunday marks busiest travel day of the holiday season at Orlando International Airport

Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're flying on Sunday at the Orlando International Airport, you're not alone.

It's the busiest travel day of the holiday season.

Officials say 174,000 people are expected to pass through OIA on Sunday.

Busiest travel day of the year at OIA

Whether people were coming or going, travelers were in full force at the Orlando International Airport on Sunday.

They're part of the 3.2 million travelers coming in and out of Orlando International this holiday season, which goes from Dec. 20 through Jan. 9.

Airport officials are hoping travelers use parking garage "C", which is $2-per-day less expensive than garages "A" and "B".

Airport officials say pack light and pack your patience.

Busy travel day at OIA

With the Christmas holiday over, people are heading home and rushing to the airport to catch their flights.

Orlando International is Florida’s busiest airport.

This year’s holiday travel is seeing a six percent jump over this time last year.