Sumter County deputies investigate after man's body found in yard

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Wildwood.

On Saturday, deputies received a call about a report of a body in someone's yard on County Road 231.

When investigators arrived, they said they found the body of Michael Kotait, 61, of Winter Garden.

The medical examiner was called in to determine his cause of death, but officials say the initial investigation reveals he died of "homicidal violence."

Detectives are working to identify anyone that the victim came in contact with in the area.

Just prior to the report of a body being found, the Wildwood Police Department was notified of a vehicle submerged in the water at the Lake Deaton Boat Ramp, located at County Road 155 in Wildwood.

Detectives say the unoccupied vehicle was a white Honda SUV registered to the victim, Michael Kotait.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621, or to remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).